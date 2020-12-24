W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 246,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.046 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

