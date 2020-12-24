Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,227,085 shares of company stock worth $1,203,223,050. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.