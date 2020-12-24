WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND) Shares Gap Up to $437.00

WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $437.00, but opened at $453.00. WANdisco plc (WAND.L) shares last traded at $446.67, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 453.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 530.13.

About WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

