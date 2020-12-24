Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.23.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $246.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.11 and a 200-day moving average of $211.95. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth about $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 36.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 26.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

