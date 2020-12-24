Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 170.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 87.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Watsco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,707.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of WSO opened at $235.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.24. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

