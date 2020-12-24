Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HF Foods Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $21.46.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.92 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of HF Foods Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

