Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCWX. TheStreet raised SecureWorks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

