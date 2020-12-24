Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 62.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.23 million, a P/E ratio of -58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.