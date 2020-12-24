Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,645 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 961.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 359,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 232,819 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

