Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,629 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Logistics worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 640.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,567,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 72.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $558.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $364.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

