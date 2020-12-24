Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.81

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $12.12. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 123,383 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 170,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 102,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

