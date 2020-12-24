Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $62.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 56,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 437,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. 56,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,033. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

