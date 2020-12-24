WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WestRock is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid pandemic-induced crisis. The comany's consumer packaging business is gaining from fiber-based packaging solutions and significant demand in food, food service and beverage packaging categories. Its corrugated packaging business is poised to gain from improved box shipment as well as increased demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. Moreover, the company is taking steps to align supply with current demand and framed a Pandemic Action Plan to drive savings. Furthermore, the company will also reap the benefits of strategic capital projects in its mill and converting systems, which will contribute to its EBITDA performance by reducing operating costs. WestRock’s strong liquidity position will stoke growth.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of WRK opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in WestRock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 75.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 58.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

