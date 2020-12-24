Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRFS. Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

BRF stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

