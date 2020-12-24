Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $46,000 in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MIE opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

