WeTrust (TRST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,219.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. WeTrust has a market cap of $435,503.62 and $1,219.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048428 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004988 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00338962 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00031356 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016812 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
