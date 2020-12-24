WeTrust (TRST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,219.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. WeTrust has a market cap of $435,503.62 and $1,219.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00338962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

