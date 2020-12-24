Wings Price Tops $0.0315 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $13,266.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00047893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00332208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

