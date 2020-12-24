Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71.

About Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA)

Winmill & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and distribution of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in New York, New York.

