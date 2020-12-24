Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $81.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

WGO opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

