WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) was up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.15. Approximately 38,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 77,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund by 1,357.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000.

