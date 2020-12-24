Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.50

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 3182122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.90 ($0.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

