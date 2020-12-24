Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.26

Shares of Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.26 and last traded at $95.26, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

WWLNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

