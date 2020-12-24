X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $38,309.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,345,193,577 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

