Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Xencor worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,413,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 322,273 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,068,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,986,000 after acquiring an additional 378,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 291,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 731,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268,595 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Xencor stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

