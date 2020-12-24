XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.70

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,264,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Constantine sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $218,678.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,604,178 shares in the company, valued at $43,745,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,259 shares of company stock worth $9,549,780 over the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

