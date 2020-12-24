Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.71

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.71 and traded as high as $43.89. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 274 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit