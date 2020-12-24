Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.71

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.71 and traded as high as $43.89. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 274 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.