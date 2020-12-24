Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.07

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and traded as low as $33.06. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 593,151 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 101,392 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 63,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

