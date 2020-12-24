yearn.finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $602.90 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 19% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $22,026.57 or 0.94188157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $660.09 million and approximately $602.90 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00136419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00674975 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00151301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00373206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00062741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00094988 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.