Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Marc Ferrentino Sells 13,640 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $232,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Marc Ferrentino sold 1,231 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,696.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Marc Ferrentino sold 18,734 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $300,118.68.

On Thursday, September 24th, Marc Ferrentino sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $75,200.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,293,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yext by 81.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 334,490 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

