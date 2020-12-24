Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Yiren Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Yiren Digital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $3.70.
Shares of YRD stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.38.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.
