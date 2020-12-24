Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Yiren Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Yiren Digital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Shares of YRD stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,521,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.