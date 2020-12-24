YOU COIN Hits One Day Volume of $132,852.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $132,852.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00136390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00672790 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00151269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00371170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00095422 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

