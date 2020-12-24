Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. ABB reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ABB.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $27.66. 11,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the second quarter worth $332,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 95.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 17.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 77,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.