Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.06 Million

Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post $27.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.45 million and the lowest is $26.43 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $29.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $100.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.77 million to $100.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $106.06 million, with estimates ranging from $104.97 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.16. 496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,075. The company has a market cap of $446.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,048,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 49,301 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

