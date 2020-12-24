Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $36.18. 27,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,225. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

