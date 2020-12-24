Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWBI. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Insiders acquired 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

