Zacks: Analysts Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. Denbury reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Denbury stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 5,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 4.09. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $27.33.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $2,869,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,055,172 shares of company stock worth $24,373,717. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.