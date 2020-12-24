Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

FLO opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

