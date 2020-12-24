Zacks: Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce $51.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.05 million. Heska posted sales of $33.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.06 million to $184.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $223.49 million, with estimates ranging from $221.38 million to $225.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Shares of HSKA traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,564. Heska has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. Also, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $616,935.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,301 shares of company stock worth $4,320,866. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heska by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 187,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 784,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 19.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Heska by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.