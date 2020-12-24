Zacks: Analysts Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.75). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Immunic by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immunic stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,888. The firm has a market cap of $351.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

