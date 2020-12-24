Zacks: Analysts Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will post sales of $83.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.05 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $79.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $337.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $337.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $329.32 million, with estimates ranging from $328.03 million to $330.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $935.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

