Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post sales of $172.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $176.30 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $167.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $683.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $688.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $651.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.70 million to $672.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

