Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report sales of $50.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $197.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $200.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $205.98 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $210.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. 3,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,779. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

