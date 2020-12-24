Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other news, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,773. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veracyte by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Veracyte by 10.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 844,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT opened at $56.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -90.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

