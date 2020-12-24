ZB Token Achieves Market Cap of $116.06 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $116.06 million and $11.37 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00046515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00336379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

