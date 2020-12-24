Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZBRA. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.89.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $379.74 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $388.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.