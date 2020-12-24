ZelCash (ZEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

