ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.86. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 607,319 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.47.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

