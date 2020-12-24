ZEON (ZEON) Reaches One Day Volume of $108,037.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 43.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 52.1% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $3.22 million and $108,037.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00336887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

