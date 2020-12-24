Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Achieves $136,936.42

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $136,936.42 and approximately $21,424.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00333502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.