Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Argus

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Argus in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $148.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 931.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.79 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.